On this date in 1985, Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons, alongside acclaimed filmmaker Michael Schultz, brought the early glory days of Def Jam Records to life with the Warner Brothers-distributed film Krush Groove.

Part drama, part musical, Krush Groove captured the raw energy and ambition of the culture’s golden era. What made the film unique was its authenticity—many of Hip Hop’s biggest acts of the time played themselves on screen. The Fat Boys, Run-D.M.C., Kurtis Blow, Jeckyll and Hyde, the Beastie Boys, and Sheila E. all appeared as themselves, while Simmons was portrayed by a young Blair Underwood. The story loosely followed the rise of Def Jam Records, co-founded by Simmons and a young Rick Rubin, showcasing their hustle before they became industry icons.

The film even gave fans a glimpse into how Def Jam’s first solo artist, LL Cool J, earned his spot on the roster—bursting into the label’s NYU dorm “office” to audition and delivering his now-famous line, “Box!” before performing “I Can’t Live Without My Radio.”

The Krush Groove soundtrack became a time capsule of the mid-80s Hip Hop sound, featuring The Fat Boys’ “All You Can Eat,” LL Cool J’s “I Can’t Live Without My Radio,” and Kurtis Blow’s “If I Ruled The World”—a record later reimagined by Nas and Lauryn Hill into a timeless classic. The title track, “Krush Groove (Can’t Stop the Street),” united an all-star lineup known as The Krush Groove All Stars, further cementing the film’s legacy.

Four decades later, Krush Groove remains one of Hip Hop’s most influential cinematic moments—a reflection of the movement’s rise from block parties to the big screen.

Salute to Russell Simmons, Michael Schultz, Jam Master Jay, Run-D.M.C., The Fat Boys, LL Cool J, and every legend who helped make Krush Groove a forever classic in Hip Hop history.