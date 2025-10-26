When the music industry throws a curveball, only a true veteran can hit it out of the park—and that’s exactly what Mya did in Chicago last night. With just under five hours’ notice, the Grammy-winning artist stepped in as an emergency special guest on the highly anticipated Brandy and Monica tour, delivering a breathtaking, solo performance that reminded everyone why she is one of the most consistent and skilled entertainers of her generation.

The night began with an understandable note of disappointment after Muni Long took to social media to share the unfortunate news: she was dealing with pneumonia and, under doctor’s orders, had to rest, regrettably missing the Chicago and Kansas City dates. Muni Long’s heartfelt message was clear: “I truly hate that I won’t be able to perform for you, anyone who knows how much I love being on stage and giving my all.”

Enter Mya, the emergency hero. What makes her performance legendary is not just that she agreed to fill in, but the impossible logistics she overcame. In less than five hours, Mya had to book her own flights and arrive at the venue. There was no time for rehearsal, no soundcheck, and certainly no luxury of a touring crew—she performed solo, without background singers or dancers.

A Masterclass in Stage Command

Despite the challenges, Mya didn’t just perform; she provided a masterclass in stage presence and raw talent. Looking effortlessly chic and polished, she commanded the Chicago stage with a confident grace that belied the chaos of her afternoon.

Crucially, this performance cemented Mya’s status as an exceptional vocalist and performer. Her voice sounded immaculate, hitting every run and delivering the powerful belt moments of her R&B catalog with pristine clarity. She relied solely on her ability to connect with the crowd and her sheer talent, proving that spectacular choreography and elaborate production are merely enhancements, not necessities, for a performer of her caliber. She is, simply put, a great vocalist who shines brightest when the spotlight is focused on her ability alone.

Fan Demand Fulfilled

The audience reaction was electric. For weeks, fans had been vocal on social media, requesting Mya be added to the tour lineup, and last night, they got their wish. The crowd showed their appreciation with thunderous applause, validating the long-held belief that Mya’s energy and catalog were a perfect fit for the experience. The consensus leaving the venue was unanimous: the performance was unforgettable, and fans are desperate to see more.

They won’t have to wait long. Following this heroic effort, Mya is now set to join Brandy and Monica’s tour officially, including performing tonight and tomorrow in Kansas City.

Check out fan reaction below:

Mya joins the #TheBoyIsMineTour filling in for Muni Long. Mya definitely should had been one of the opener from the beginning I heard she performed Down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3KZcYzRdZa — Brandy_Fanpage 🌕 (@Noel30580245) October 26, 2025

Chicago is so lucky to have Mya tonight #theboyisminetour — Ry (@Ry_52088) October 26, 2025

The Boy is Mine concert tonight in Chicago was 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Even the intermission was goin up! Shiddd ima run it back in another state! We miss this music! Monica ATE. Coco ATE. Brandy – was immaculate. Mya? Tore it up 🔥 @MonicaDenise @4everBrandy #theboyismine #theboyisminetour — MusiKnMuses (@shaychatxl) October 26, 2025