50 Cent Says There’s Only One Artist Who Could Bring Him Out Of Retirement

50 Cent has made it clear that there’s just one person who could pull him back into the recording booth, and it’s not who most fans would expect. During a new interview with Extra TV, the hip hop mogul revealed that he’d come out of retirement to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

“You got to ask her, because you know how big Taylor Swift is right now,” 50 said with a laugh. “She has to have a record that sounds like it might sound good with 50.”

The connection between the two artists actually runs deeper than people realize. Swift recently mentioned 50 Cent on her new album The Life of A Showgirl in the song “Ruin the Friendship,” which tells the story of a high school crush. The track includes the line, “But as the 50 Cent song played, should’ve kissed you anyway.”

For 50, the reference was both nostalgic and flattering. “It’s cool because when she makes that reference, it’s tied to what was happening in culture back then. You couldn’t miss it,” he explained. “That was a time when my music was everywhere.”

Earlier this month, he even celebrated the shout-out on the Gram, writing, “@taylorswift’s record is popping right now. She shout me out, she don’t shout you out. LOL. This is for big timers only. I’m the only shout out on the whole album.”

Beyond the music, 50 also shared his approval of Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. “I like her boyfriend, too. I like the team, I like KC,” he said. “I like them together. It’s a lot better than what he had before.”

While fans may never have predicted a 50 Cent and Taylor Swift collaboration, the idea alone has already sparked curiosity. If the pairing ever happens, it could bridge two musical worlds that rarely collide.