Anthony Edwards’ Next Chapter: adidas Launches the AE 2 ‘Blue Burst’

The next chapter in Anthony Edwards’ signature footwear line arrives this Saturday, October 25th, with the launch of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 ‘Blue Burst’. The new colorway continues the story of one of basketball’s most electric young stars, blending a nod to his origins with the intensity that defines his game.

The ‘Blue Burst’ is a tribute to the forces that shaped Edwards: “Atlanta raised, but Minnesota made. This one is for the city that turned Ant Man into a wolf.” The design represents a mindset of evolution, intensity, and relentless confidence.

Available at Foot Locker stores and online, the AE 2 ‘Blue Burst’ is built for elite performance, integrating adidas’ leading technology:

Propulsion Plate: Engineered to provide crucial torsional support and energy return, enabling quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation on the court.

Articulated Fangs: Designed to deliver maximum lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through sharp cuts, powerful drives, and explosive first steps.

LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike: This combined cushioning platform uses a rim and core construction, offering superior comfort, responsiveness, and long-lasting freshness whether the player is on or off the court.

The release further solidifies Edwards’ partnership with adidas Basketball, reflecting his drive to push limits and inspire the next generation of athletes.