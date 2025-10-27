Birdman Sparks Tension With Turk During Cash Money And No Limit Verzuz Showdown

Birdman turned heads at ComplexCon this weekend after taking a pointed jab at his former Hot Boys member Turk during the highly anticipated Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz event on October 25.

While reminiscing on the rise of Cash Money Records, the New Orleans mogul took a moment to salute B.G., Lil Wayne, and Juvenile—but his tone shifted when it came to Turk. “Shout out to Turk, you little bh. You ain’t here, but f you,” Birdman said on stage as the crowd reacted in shock. “We gon’ f*** with you when we gon’ f*** with you. You heard me? But that’s another movie.” His words quickly spread across socials, reigniting old drama within one of hip hop’s most iconic crews.

“Shout out to Turk you a lil b*tch mane but we gone f*ck witchu when we gone f*ck witchu”



-Birdman #VERZUZ



😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/hTs8qosnCG pic.twitter.com/IYwhm5a8aB — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 26, 2025

Turk later addressed the viral moment during a Gram Live session, keeping his response cool but direct. “I’ma keep it all the way real though. I think No Limit tore they a** up without Wayne there,” he said, acknowledging Birdman’s comments while throwing in his own critique of the performance lineup.

The tension between Birdman and Turk isn’t new. Their relationship has been rocky for years, with Turk previously filing a lawsuit tied to the Cash Money 30th anniversary tour over disputes involving promoters and booking agents. Although the suit didn’t directly target Birdman, it underscored lingering tension around the long-awaited Hot Boys reunion. Juvenile has publicly supported Turk in the past, hinting that not everyone in the group shares Birdman’s stance.

Adding another layer of buzz to the night, Birdman’s longtime partner Toni Braxton was noticeably missing from the crowd, though her sister Tamar was in attendance. Fans wasted no time speculating online about what that meant for Birdman’s personal life, blending music drama with family intrigue.

What was meant to be a celebration of southern rap legends turned into something more charged, a reminder that the legacy of Cash Money is as complicated as it is legendary.