Diddy’s Official Prison Release Date Set For 2028 As Talk Of Presidential Pardon Circulates

Sean “Diddy” Combs now has a projected federal release date, with the Bureau of Prisons listing May 8, 2028, as the day the music mogul is expected to complete his sentence, unless he is granted clemency before then.

According to court records, Diddy was convicted on two of four counts and sentenced to 50 months in federal custody for violating the Mann Act, a statute that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for unlawful sexual activity. The 55-year-old has been in custody since September 2024, and under standard federal guidelines, inmates who maintain good behavior typically serve about 85 percent of their term.

The Bureau of Prisons has not commented publicly on his case due to the ongoing government shutdown, but multiple outlets, including Complex, confirmed the official release date through federal databases. Diddy’s legal team continues to challenge the conviction, filing appeals and motions in New York in hopes of reducing the sentence or overturning the verdict entirely.

Behind the scenes, reports suggest the Bad Boy founder has been seeking a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump. During an October press event, Trump was asked about possible clemency cases and acknowledged the request. “I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon,” Trump said.

Insiders told TMZ that Trump has discussed the idea of commuting Diddy’s sentence but has not made a decision. “Trump will do what he wants,” one source reportedly said. The White House later denied any active discussions about a commutation, though TMZ maintained its reporting based on multiple sources close to the situation.

If no legal or political intervention occurs, Diddy will remain behind bars until spring 2028, marking one of the most high-profile federal sentences ever served by a major figure in hip hop history.