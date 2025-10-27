“Formed Under Pressure: The Unbreakable Faith and Vision of Kimberly J. Lewis”

Kimberly J. Lewis exemplifies resilience, perseverance, and a steadfast love for God and all people. From her humble beginnings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to becoming a global advocate for diversity and inclusion, her journey reflects the transformative power of faith, purpose, and grace shaped through life’s most defining challenges.

A Name Rooted in Legacy and Purpose

Born Kimberly Josephine Lewis, her name carries both intention and heritage. “My father chose ‘Kimberly’ simply because he liked it,” she recalls with a smile, “and ‘Josephine’ honors my great-grandmother.” That middle name would come to symbolize the strength and generational wisdom that guides her path—a thread connecting her to a lineage of endurance and grace.

From an early age, Kimberly’s curiosity and compassion set her apart. Growing up as a pastor’s daughter and attending Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School instilled in her a deep love for learning, faith, and community. “I’m a church baby at heart,” she says. “My upbringing taught me that love for God and love for people must always walk hand in hand.”

A Journey Defined by Courage and Calling

Kimberly’s path has been anything but conventional. With a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University, she could have followed a strictly technical career. Instead, her passion for people and purpose led her toward transformational leadership. She later earned certifications as a Life Coach and in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from Cornell University—training that shaped her into a dynamic Global DEI Leader.

Her professional journey wasn’t without moments of self-doubt. “Finding my voice wasn’t easy,” she admits. “As a neurodivergent Black woman in corporate spaces, I often had to fight to be understood and valued.” Yet rather than let adversity define her, Kimberly used it as fuel. “God reminded me that I was created intentionally—and that my difference was my divine distinction.”

Driven by this conviction, she pursued a Master of Divinity at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University and is now completing her Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership at Abilene Christian University. These academic pursuits, though vastly different from engineering, share a common thread—her relentless pursuit of purpose and excellence. “Education has always been my act of worship,” she says. “It’s how I honor God with my mind.”

Faith, Adversity, and the Birth of God’s Diamonds

Out of life’s deepest pressures, Kimberly birthed one of her most meaningful ventures—God’s Diamonds, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering those who have faced trauma, adversity, or neurodivergence. “I’ve learned that diamonds are only formed under pressure,” she says. “God’s Diamonds represents that truth—helping people see their worth, no matter what they’ve endured.”

God’s Diamonds officially launched in January 2025, with a mission to provide mentorship, resources, and community for individuals who have often been overlooked or misunderstood. Initially focused on women, the mission quickly expanded. “Pain doesn’t discriminate by gender,” Kimberly explains. “This is for anyone who’s been formed under extraordinary pressure and still chooses to shine.”

Through God’s Diamonds, Kimberly envisions a world where those once silenced by struggle can reclaim their voices and use them to inspire others. “When we tell our stories, we take back the power from our pain,” she says. “And when we connect through shared experience, healing begins.”

Resilience Rooted in Faith and Inclusion

Kimberly’s story isn’t just one of personal triumph—it’s a call to unity, compassion, and perseverance. Her approach to life and leadership reflects her belief that every human being is worthy of love and belonging. “God didn’t call us to tolerate each other,” she insists. “He called us to love one another. That means embracing our differences as divine design.”

Her commitment to inclusion isn’t theoretical; it’s personal. As a neurodivergent leader, Kimberly uses her platform to dismantle stigma and build bridges of understanding. “I want people to know that how their brain works is not a flaw—it’s a feature,” she says. “God made no mistakes in our wiring.”

A Legacy of Love, Faith, and Perseverance

Kimberly’s life continues to evolve, but one constant remains: her deep and abiding faith. Through seasons of loss, challenge, and transformation, she has never lost sight of the One who sustains her. “Everything I’ve become is because of God’s grace,” she reflects. “He turned my mourning into ministry, my pain into purpose.”

Looking to the future, Kimberly envisions God’s Diamonds becoming a global movement—one that empowers individuals to embrace their unique brilliance and walk boldly in their calling. “My mission is simple,” she says. “To remind people that no matter the pressure they’ve faced, they are still precious in God’s sight. And like diamonds, they were made to shine.”

