Justin Bieber Says Entertaining Lustful Thoughts Counts As Cheating During Twitch Stream

Justin Bieber is using his new Twitch platform to open up in ways fans haven’t seen before. The pop superstar, now 31, recently made his streaming debut, inviting viewers into his creative process and personal reflections as he prepares for his Coachella 2026 headline performance.

During one recent livestream, Bieber caught fans off guard with a deep moment of introspection about love, morality, and faith. “If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it,” he said. “If it crosses your mind for even a second, it’s the same. Just like treating a man with anger is the same as killing him.”

His comments, rooted in his Christian beliefs, offered a glimpse into how he navigates temptation and discipline within marriage. Bieber has long been open about his spirituality and the changes that came after marrying Hailey Baldwin in 2018. The two held a second ceremony the following year and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Earlier this year, Bieber released the video for his single “Yukon,” featuring Hailey and their son, showing how family and faith have become central to his life and artistry.

Now streaming regularly from a warehouse-style studio, Bieber’s Twitch sessions blend rehearsals and relaxed behind-the-scenes moments. Viewers have seen him skateboarding, shooting hoops, and cracking jokes with his crew between takes a lighter contrast to his more serious reflections on love, loyalty, and spiritual growth.

For longtime fans, it’s a reminder that Bieber is still evolving, both as an artist and as a man learning to balance faith, fame, and fatherhood in real time.