Kelis Shares Why She Moved Her Family To Kenya And Built A New Life On A Farm

Kelis is embracing a new chapter far from Hollywood. The Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur has revealed that she and her three children have relocated to Kenya, where they now live on a farm surrounded by nature, animals, and a slower pace of life.

Here are some of the posts from TikTok in two parts although she originally posted on the Gram.

The “Milkshake” singer opened up about her move to East Africa, sharing both the joys and challenges that come with building a home abroad. Kelis said she fell in love with Kenya’s stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and rapidly developing infrastructure, explaining that it offered her a perfect balance of modern convenience and natural serenity.

@kelis PART2: CONS – Kenya 🇰🇪 NAIROBI is a hustling and bustling city these are the things no one told me ‼️ this is NOT a comparison to America, these are just observations that can help the diaspora ✊🏾 Kenya is still one of the BEST COUNTRIES on the continent in my opinion ❤️ this is my Honest 2cents as an American living here. #kenya #KENYAN #africa #eastafrica #nairobi ♬ original sound – Bounty & Full

“You see it’s progressing,” she said. “There’s just a lot happening all the time, so it just makes it livable.” She added that the country has everything from Amazon deliveries to Uber and Uber Eats, making the transition smoother than some might expect.

Kelis also praised Kenya’s people for their warmth and kindness. “The people here are really friendly, they’re just good people,” she said. Still, she kept things real about the realities of rural living, noting that rough terrain, flooding from poor drainage, and limited waste management can make things difficult at times. “If you want to live here like an American, it’s definitely going to cost you triple the price,” she added, pointing out the higher expenses tied to maintaining a Western lifestyle abroad.

Even with the hurdles, Kelis says the move has been one of the best decisions she’s ever made. Calling Kenya “one of the best countries on the continent,” she explained that the experience has deepened her appreciation for sustainability, self-sufficiency, and the beauty of a grounded life.

Now raising her 16-year-old son Knight—whom she shares with rapper Nas—along with her and late husband Mike Mora’s children, Shepherd, 9, and Galilee, 5, Kelis says her focus is on peace, purpose, and creating a home rooted in connection to the land.

For the singer, the move isn’t about escaping fame—it’s about redefining fulfillment. “It’s not perfect,” she said, “but it’s real, and it feels like home.”