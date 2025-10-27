Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Trolls Targeting Her After Releasing New Single “Lover Girl”

Megan Thee Stallion is reminding fans to stay focused on the music and ignore the noise. After dropping her new single “Lover Girl,” the Houston rapper went live on the Gram to address what she says is a wave of fake online hate.

Speaking candidly during her livestream, Megan told her followers that much of the negativity surrounding her name isn’t real. “When I do peep online and see what y’all doing, I feel like y’all get so easily riled up when y’all know people get paid to talk crazy about me,” she said. “Don’t it seem weird how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate seems? It don’t even feel natural.”

According to Megan, many of the accounts spreading criticism are bots or people being paid to stir things up. “These are paid people. If you scroll through some of their pages, it’ll be a man tweeting about sports for eight years, and now suddenly he hate Megan Thee Stallion,” she said. “They’re getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. Their time is up.”

The “Savage” rapper made it clear she’s unbothered and prioritizing peace over online drama. “What is there even to hate on?” she asked. “I be in the house with my man, with my dogs, watching anime, at the studio. I don’t bother nobody.”

Her new single “Lover Girl” reflects that same calm energy, showing a more intimate side of Megan. On the track, she raps, “I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me / Some men call me extra, my man call me precious / This be easy when you find somebody on your level / My man say, ‘My lady,’ he never say, ‘My b***h.’”

With “Lover Girl,” Megan is blending confidence and vulnerability, showing that no amount of online hate can shake her focus or her happiness.