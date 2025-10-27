New Edition Announces 2026 Arena Tour Along With Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton

R&B royalty is hitting the road in 2026. New Edition has officially announced The New Edition Way tour, a massive 30-city run featuring Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton sharing the stage for what promises to be one of the most soulful live experiences of the year.

The tour kicks off January 26 in Oakland, California at the Oakland Arena and will travel through major cities including Dallas, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Memphis before wrapping later in the spring. The announcement dropped Friday through a two-minute promotional video that instantly lit up socials, bringing nostalgia and excitement to fans across generations.

In the clip, members of New Edition are seen discussing their successful Las Vegas residency at the Encore Resort before Ronnie DeVoe suggests taking the show “to the next level.” Mike Bivins calls up Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, who appears with his groupmates Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman. After the two legendary acts agree to team up, Johnny Gill makes one more call to add what he calls “feminine energy,” dialing up Toni Braxton, who enthusiastically accepts the invite.

Unlike most multi-artist tours, The New Edition Way will feature collaborative performances rather than separate sets. Fans can expect these icons to share the stage and blend their timeless catalogs into one continuous show celebrating decades of classic R&B.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the tour is described as “a celebration of legacy, soul, and the soundtrack of generations.” In a statement, CEO Gary Guidry said, “You’re seeing artists who’ve shaped the culture come together to celebrate music that continues to stand the test of time.”

Tickets go on sale October 31, and with a lineup this legendary, fans can expect sold-out arenas and an unforgettable night of R&B history in motion.