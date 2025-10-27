R&B Singer Sammie Arrested In Georgia On Domestic Battery And Child Cruelty Charges

R&B artist Sammie, best known for early 2000s hits like “I Like It,” was arrested in Georgia on October 19, 2025, following an alleged domestic dispute that reportedly took place in Henry County.

Wait so R&B singer Sammie was just in jail one week ago for allegedly BEATING his girlfriend in front of their child? 👀



Charges:

Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree Witness)

Battery (Family Violence) pic.twitter.com/zml50NrKMe — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) October 26, 2025

According to booking records, the 38-year-old singer, whose full name is Sammie Lee Bush, was taken into custody just before midnight and charged with misdemeanor battery involving family violence, cruelty to children in the third degree, and being a fugitive in-state. Authorities allege that a child was present during the altercation, which elevates the offense under Georgia law.

Bush was booked into the Henry County Jail, where a $1,050 bond was set for the battery and child cruelty charges. He has since been released, according to county inmate records. Officials have not shared further details about the fugitive charge or whether it is connected to another jurisdiction within the state.

Court filings show the case is now pending in Henry County State Court. Representatives for the singer have not publicly addressed the incident or responded to media inquiries.

Sammie rose to fame as a teenager with his debut single “I Like It” and went on to collaborate with artists like Lloyd and Soulja Boy. In recent years, he has remained active in R&B through tours and his presence on socials. His latest arrest adds to a growing list of legal challenges as the case now moves through the Georgia court system.