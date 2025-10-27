Rod Wave Denies Paternity Rumors After Explosive Online Back-and-Forth

Rod Wave is clearing his name after being accused by a woman on socials of fathering her child. The Florida artist found himself at the center of viral drama when a woman named Zaria took to the Gram, claiming he was the father and accusing him of ignoring their alleged child.

What began as a few cryptic posts quickly escalated into a public feud. Zaria shared what she claimed were text exchanges between her and Rod, alleging that he contacted her through a TextNow app. In one of her posts, she wrote, “Y’all been playing with me and my baby for eight months straight. Today that ends. Forget saving face.” She followed up with another post saying, “You got time for everything else but can’t take care of your kid or spend time with her. This is all fake energy.”

Rod Wave fired back almost immediately, denying the allegations and accusing Zaria of fabricating messages to get attention. “Fake messages is another level of delusional behavior. Obsessed fan stuff,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. He later doubled down, insisting he has never communicated with her. “I don’t even text my momma, let alone a stranger. I don’t know you, girl,” he said, adding that he swore on his children the messages were not real.

To lighten the mood after the online chaos, Rod posted a clip with one of his twin daughters, captioning it, “I don’t play them type of games. That ain’t my character.”

While Zaria continues to stand by her claims, Rod maintains that the situation is nothing more than a false narrative fueled by internet clout. Fans are now split, with many waiting to see if either side will offer proof to end the debate once and for all.