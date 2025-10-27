Snoop Dogg Brings The House Down With Surprise Cameo At Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz

The legendary showdown between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records lit up ComplexCon in Las Vegas this weekend as Verzuz made its long-awaited return and no one stole the show quite like Snoop Dogg.

The event, curated once again by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, united two of the South’s most influential hip hop empires for an unforgettable night of nostalgia. No Limit came out strong with high-energy performances from Master P, Mia X, Silkk the Shocker, and more. Mia X commanded the stage with her signature fire, delivering fan-favorite records that took the crowd straight back to the golden era.

Cash Money countered with a lineup of anthems that defined a generation. Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” brought the crowd to its feet, while Hot Boys classics and Lil Wayne’s “Go DJ” reminded everyone why the label dominated the early 2000s. Birdman kept the crowd entertained throughout the night, even throwing a few playful jabs that had fans talking long after the lights came up.

But it was Snoop Dogg’s surprise appearance that sent the arena into chaos. Midway through the No Limit set, the West Coast icon emerged from backstage to perform his 1998 classic “Down 4 My N****s,” the record that symbolized his reinvention under Master P’s No Limit umbrella. The performance turned into a full-circle moment, bridging West Coast and Southern rap while paying tribute to the label that gave Snoop a new chapter after his Death Row years.

Although Cash Money’s lineup missed Lil Wayne and Turk, their deep catalog of hits kept the energy sky-high. The night proved that both camps remain cultural cornerstones of hip hop, each leaving an unshakable mark on the genre.

In the end, the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz wasn’t just about competition, it was a celebration of legacy. Two dynasties, one stage, and a surprise legend who reminded everyone why timeless music never dies.