Ye Sells Massive 6,700-Acre Wyoming Ranch For Nearly $17 Million Back To Original Owner

Ye has officially parted ways with one of his most talked-about properties. The rap icon and designer recently sold his sprawling 6,713-acre Bighorn Mountain Ranch in Greybull, Wyoming, for just under $17 million, marking the end of a bold chapter in his off-the-grid ambitions.

According to Cowboy State Daily, the property was quietly purchased by Greg and Pam Flitner—the son and daughter-in-law of David and Paula Flitner, the original owners who sold it to Ye in 2019 for $14.5 million. The sale was finalized in September and notarized in Zurich by Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori.

“It wasn’t even publicly listed at first,” Pam Flitner told the outlet. “We just happened to find out it was available, and then it disappeared from the listings again. It was honestly just luck.”

Located near the Bighorn Mountains, the massive ranch features scenic ridgelines, wide-open plains, and working livestock facilities. It also includes several lodges, cabins, and barns scattered across the vast property. While Ye had once envisioned turning the site into a creative compound and self-sustaining community, those plans never came to full fruition.

Despite speculation about potential damage, the Flitners say Ye left the property largely intact. “He didn’t knock down any buildings like he did at Monster Lake Ranch,” Pam shared. “Everything’s still solid—maybe needs a little care, but it’s all standing.”

Bighorn Mountain Ranch was one of two Wyoming properties Ye purchased in 2019 as part of his move toward a rural, minimalist lifestyle. His other property, Monster Lake Ranch—once dubbed “West Lake”—remains on the market for $12 million.

The sale closes a chapter on Ye’s Wyoming era, a period marked by grand visions of building his own community and creative sanctuary in the open West. What comes next for Ye’s real estate moves remains to be seen, but for now, the Bighorn landscape returns to familiar hands.