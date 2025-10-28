50 Cent Pokes Fun at Tony Yayo After Jim Jones’ Comments Spark Playful Rivalry

50 Cent is back in familiar territory, blending humor and provocation in a moment that set off plenty of talk across the culture. The mogul playfully called out his longtime G-Unit brother Tony Yayo after Jim Jones made a few pointed remarks during a recent interview.

From a private jet, 50 posted a video on his socials with his trademark smirk. “I’ve been doing some soul searching, and I think I want out of the group, okay? He just wears G-Unit on his hat. Taking too long to respond to Jimmy. Put it in the comments section,” he joked, making it clear that even friendly rivalries can be turned into entertainment when 50’s involved.

Yayo didn’t hesitate to fire back with his own confident spin. “People talk about me every day. Why? Because I’m on a jet right now. That’s why. I’m in the algorithm,” he said. “So what you gotta do is take a shot at me. You do the most numbers; they’re gonna talk about you.” His response spoke to how celebrity visibility now moves through the rhythm of socials as much as through music itself.

Fans jumped into the mix in the Gram comments under No Jumper’s post. “Yayo is in a better position than both of them anyway,” one person wrote, while another added, “Yayo just wants to link up; he doesn’t want to discuss this online.” The audience reaction showed how even casual back-and-forth between artists can turn into viral commentary, balancing authenticity and performance in real time.

It all stems from Jim Jones’ appearance on Artist 2 Artist, where he threw a few sharp lines Yayo’s way. “You look like you need to be taken care of; you look like you need to go to the dentist; you look like you need to brush your teeth… You look like you need help. Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something. You might need two ounces,” Jones said.