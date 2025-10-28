Cam’ron Sues J. Cole Over “Ready ’24,” Claims He’s Owed For Unfulfilled Collaboration Deal

Another day, another lawsuit. This time Cam’ron is taking J. Cole to court over their joint track “Ready ’24,” claiming he never received what he was promised in return for his contribution. According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, the Harlem rapper says he wrote and recorded lyrics for the song under the agreement that Cole would later collaborate with him on a future project or at the very least, appear on Cam’s hit podcast It Is What It Is.

Cam alleges that the verse was recorded back in 2022 and that he made multiple attempts between July 2023 and April 2024 to follow up on the promised collaboration. He says Cole repeatedly told him he was unavailable for the podcast and that no new music between them ever came together.

The lawsuit seeks to have Cam’ron legally recognized as a co-author of “Ready ’24” and to compel an accounting of the song’s profits, which he estimates have exceeded $500,000. He is asking for his rightful share of those earnings.

So far, J. Cole and his representatives have not responded publicly to the filing.

The dispute highlights how handshake deals and verbal promises which is common in the music industry and can easily turn into legal battles when expectations around collaborations or appearances go unfulfilled.