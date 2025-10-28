DJ Akademiks Laughs Off Megan Thee Stallion’s “Paid Bot” Accusation

The ongoing tension between DJ Akademiks and Megan Thee Stallion just took another turn. This time in the realm of bots and socials. Seems like that’s the state of affairs almost daily in entertainment these days. After Megan called out what she described as “paid bots” attacking her online, Akademiks appeared to respond with a not-so-subtle post of his own.

In a recent clip shared on her socials, Megan vented about anonymous accounts spreading negativity toward her. She claimed many of these profiles have histories of tweeting only about sports for years before suddenly shifting to anti-Meg content. Without naming names, she suggested that these accounts were part of a coordinated effort funded to discredit her.

Akademiks, who has long clashed with the Houston rapper, reposted the video on his Gram with a simple caption: “lol.” The post seemed to mock her claims, adding more fuel to their already heated feud.

The tension between the two isn’t new. Megan is currently suing blogger Milagro Gramz, and Akademiks has been pulled into the case, having been deposed twice. He claimed on Twitter that Roc Nation’s legal team pressed him during questioning and that he was fined for “wasting their time.”

This isn’t the first time Akademiks has been accused of bias. Some fans have claimed he’s been sympathetic toward Tory Lanez throughout the fallout of the shooting case, and conviction that he is actively appealing through the courts.

The larger conversation around “bots” has become a recurring theme in hip-hop, resurfacing during the recent Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, where both sides were accused of using fake accounts to shape online narratives.

With Megan’s lawsuit still unfolding and Akademiks continuing to share his commentary, the drama between the two shows no sign of slowing down, especially as both continue to use their platforms to make their point.