DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Response to Deliver 1 Million Free Meals and Support SNAP Recipients

DoorDash has announced a nationwide Emergency Food Response to address food insecurity as the nation faces a potential shutdown of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which could impact more than 40 million Americans, including millions of families, seniors, and children.

Through this new initiative, DoorDash will partner with over 300 food banks across the country to deliver 1 million meals at no cost to recipients. The company will also waive delivery and service fees for up to 300,000 grocery orders placed by customers using SNAP/EBT throughout November. In addition, DoorDash is donating food and essential goods from its DashMart convenience hubs directly to local food banks.

While the program cannot replace the critical support provided by federal food assistance programs, DoorDash’s efforts highlight the role that private companies can play in supporting communities during times of crisis.

“Food access is fundamental, and we are committed to using our platform and partnerships to help ensure families can put meals on the table,” a DoorDash spokesperson shared in a statement.

Community leaders and advocates are encouraged to spread awareness and explore ways businesses can contribute to improving food security and economic equity nationwide.