Drake, Adin Ross Named In Missouri Class Action Over Alleged Illegal Gambling With Stake.com

Another day, another lawsuit. Drake and streamer Adin Ross have been hit with a proposed class action in Missouri federal court accusing them of promoting illegal online gambling through the crypto-based casino platform Stake.com.

BREAKING: Canadian rapper Drake and online influencer Adin Ross have been sued along with sweepstakes casino website https://t.co/ZWPLa9WGvN for promoting illegal online gambling in Missouri. The class action seeks to hold Drake and Ross liable for class members' gambling losses. pic.twitter.com/YILRTAWloM — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 27, 2025

According to filings obtained on October 27, the suit claims both stars misled viewers by portraying their livestreamed betting sessions as personal wagers when the money allegedly came directly from Stake. The complaint argues that the two helped glamorize online gambling and encouraged young fans to engage with a platform that violates Missouri’s laws against digital casino gaming.

“When Ross and Drake purport to gamble online with Stake.com, they often do not do so with their own money,” the lawsuit states. It accuses them of using their influence to market the site under the guise of entertainment, calling their livestreams a strategy to “entice consumers into participating in unlawful gambling.”

The 34-page filing also names Stake as a defendant, alleging unjust enrichment and deceptive business practices. Plaintiffs are seeking damages and a court order to recover all profits generated from the alleged scheme.

Stake, which operates internationally from Curaçao and processes transactions in cryptocurrency, has been targeted by multiple lawsuits across the United States. The Missouri case is at least the seventh filed in 2025, following similar actions in California, Illinois, Alabama, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Minnesota.

The complaint refers to Stake as “an addictive gambling product” and describes Drake’s involvement as particularly damaging because of his global reach and influence. It claims the rapper’s supposed high-stakes betting sessions were funded with “house money,” presenting the illusion of personal risk to his millions of followers.

Neither Drake nor Adin Ross has publicly commented on the Missouri filing, but the case adds another chapter to the growing scrutiny around celebrity-backed online gambling and the blurred lines between entertainment, influence, and legality in the digital era.