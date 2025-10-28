Drake Honors Vybz Kartel With On Stage Tribute During Historic Toronto Shows

Toronto witnessed a landmark cultural moment as Drake joined dancehall legend Vybz Kartel on stage during Kartel’s sold-out run at Scotiabank Arena. The collaboration marked Kartel’s long-awaited Canadian debut and cemented him as the first dancehall artist to sell out three consecutive shows at the venue.

Drake joined Vybz Kartel for his first-ever Canadian show in Toronto 🇯🇲🦉



"We were just talking about how much time we've spent with this man’s music right here." pic.twitter.com/C8DWTQ1Akl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 27, 2025

The shows, produced in partnership with Drake’s OVO team, were announced only weeks before the performances and instantly became the city’s hottest tickets. Originally slated for October 26 and 27, overwhelming demand led to the addition of a third show on October 30, a rare feat that underscored Kartel’s global reach and the excitement surrounding his Toronto arrival.

Drake, rocking a Toronto Blue Jays cap and a custom “Worl Boss” jersey, surprised the crowd by stepping on stage to celebrate both Kartel’s milestone and his own birthday week. The two embraced as the packed arena erupted. Speaking to the crowd, Drake reflected on Kartel’s deep influence on his journey. “Look at all these people right here. How much time we’ve spent with this man’s music. I used to hand out flyers outside of a club just to get in and listen to your tune. So, one more time, please. As a city, as a family, make some motherf***ing noise for the World Boss,” he said, as the audience roared in approval.

The collaboration served as both a celebration of dancehall’s reach and a testament to Drake’s continued commitment to the culture that has inspired much of his sound. Fans on the Gram praised the moment as one of the most memorable in Toronto’s recent music history, applauding the unity and respect between the two artists.

The night also capped off Drake’s October birthday celebrations and added to the buzz around his upcoming project, ICEMAN, which has been teased across socials. Former football star Johnny Manziel added to the hype with a post that read, “Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012… Back to South Beach for my dog’s birthday, ended up at Booby Trap. Been a month for the books and we still got 9 days left.”

Between Vybz Kartel’s record-breaking run and Drake’s continued dominance in his hometown, Toronto once again proved why it remains one of the most electric crossroads in global music culture.