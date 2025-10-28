Feds Reportedly Come Up Empty On Lil Durk’s iCloud And Twitter Accounts Ahead Of Trial

Here we go. Federal investigators reportedly found nothing incriminating on Lil Durk’s iCloud or Twitter accounts as they continue building their case against the Chicago rapper. According to DJ Akademiks, who shared the update on his socials, the searches turned up no evidence that could be used against Durk in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial.

Fans across socials had mixed reactions to the report, celebrating the small victory while acknowledging that Durk’s legal fight is far from over.

“When trial come, it ain’t your phone, it be your homie though,” one user commented.

Another quoted Durk’s own lyrics from his 2022 song “Federal Nightmares,” writing, “Delete my iCloud if I think they really on me tho.”

That part.

Here’s the thing, authorities arrested Durk in 2024, accusing him of orchestrating a 2022 shooting targeting rapper Quando Rondo that left Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pabb” Robinson, dead. Durk has repeatedly denied any involvement.

In case you missed it, prosecutors recently requested that jurors remain anonymous during the upcoming trial, citing alleged threats from fans directed at both a judge and a federal prosecutor.

According to the great reporting by Complex, one caller reportedly said, “If they get life, I’m gonna burn this motherfer down. Burn it to the ground. It’s not a game,” while another allegedly warned, “Free Durk, or we gonna shoot that motherfer up.”

When it comes to Durk’s monumental trial, it is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.

Prosecutors have confirmed they will not pursue the death penalty, though the case continues to draw national attention as one of hip-hop’s most closely watched legal battles.

Sheesh.