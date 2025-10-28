Halle Bailey And DDG Finalize Custody Terms For Their Son Halo

Halle Bailey and rapper DDG have reached a temporary custody agreement regarding their son, Halo, following months of legal tension and public attention.

According to court documents obtained by People, Bailey currently holds temporary custody of Halo, while DDG has been granted visitation rights that include Wednesdays and select weekends. The arrangement will shift to a new schedule in about two months as both parties continue working toward a final custody order.

The latest court filings also reveal that Bailey had previously been granted a temporary restraining order against DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. The order required him to maintain a 100-yard distance from both Bailey and their son. Both restraining orders have since been lifted.

In her earlier filing, Bailey accused DDG of physical and emotional abuse and requested that his visits with Halo be supervised, citing concerns for their safety. She also asked that he be restricted from traveling out of state with the child without prior consent. DDG responded by filing an emergency motion to prevent Bailey from taking Halo out of the country and claimed that his parental rights were being limited. He also sought either sole custody or a more structured co-parenting arrangement.

Bailey and DDG began dating in 2022, and their relationship initially captured attention on the Gram for their chemistry and shared artistic energy. The couple welcomed Halo in December 2023, but their romance eventually unraveled under public scrutiny and private conflict.

For now, both artists appear focused on navigating parenthood under the court’s temporary plan, with hopes of reaching a more permanent resolution in the months ahead.