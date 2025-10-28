Jay-Z Doubles Down On His Support For Bad Bunny As Super Bowl Halftime Headliner

Jay-Z is standing firm behind Bad Bunny amid the noise surrounding the rapper’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. It was reported when approached by photographers in New York City, the Roc Nation founder brushed off the criticism, suggesting that public perception does not reflect how deeply loved the Puerto Rican superstar actually is. “Don’t let them fool you,” Jay-Z said, adding that Bad Bunny’s fan base in the U.S. is far larger and more loyal than many realize.

As the creative force behind the NFL’s halftime show selections since 2019, Jay-Z has helped shape some of the most talked-about performances in recent memory. His support for Bad Bunny comes as the artist prepares to headline one of the most-watched events on the planet, marking a milestone moment for Latin music on the global stage.

The decision to spotlight Bad Bunny has sparked plenty of online conversation, even drawing commentary from political figures. But Jay-Z’s belief in the artist’s impact hasn’t wavered. He points to Bad Bunny’s massive international reach and cross-cultural influence as proof that the choice reflects where music and culture truly are today.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has also confirmed that the league fully supports the selection and will not make any changes to the lineup. With Jay-Z’s endorsement and the NFL’s backing, all eyes now turn to Bad Bunny, who is set to bring his signature style, charisma, and global energy to football’s biggest night.