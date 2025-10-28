Joe Budden Calls Out Golden Globes’ New Podcast Category, Launches Billboard Campaign with Patreon

Joe Budden is raising questions about the Golden Globes’ newly introduced “Best Podcast” category, cosigning a call out by Natalie Jarvey from The Ankler, about what he sees as a lack of transparency and inclusion in the eligibility process. While the 82-year-old awards show is adding the category for the first time in its history, Budden argues that many of the most popular and influential shows were left off the shortlist.

According to Budden, even after a second alleged eligibility list surfaced, additional application fees and opaque requirements prompted him to question the motives behind the move, particularly given that Penske Media—owner of The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and the Golden Globes—oversees the process.

In his latest episode, Budden also highlighted his new partnership with Patreon, unveiling a bold billboard campaign across West Hollywood. The billboards read “Consider This: Black Podcasters” and “Not Their Best. The Best,” serving as a direct challenge to the industry’s historic tendency to overlook independent and Black-led media creators.

“I want to shout out Patreon for the billboards we put up in Los Angeles right before the Golden Globes—just to make a statement,” Budden said. “If you’re betting against me, bad bet. This next move is so big.”

The campaign reinforces Budden’s message about ownership, creative independence, and fair recognition for Black podcasters who have built thriving platforms outside traditional media systems.