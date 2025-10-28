Kodak Black’s Onstage Stripdown In Texas Leaves Fans Divided Over Behavior

Kodak Black left concertgoers stunned during a recent performance in Texas after taking the stage wearing nothing but his underwear. The unexpected moment, captured on fan videos and circulated widely across socials, quickly set off a mix of amusement and concern from fans.

Kodak Black wears only boxers on stage during his show in Texas!! 🩲😭



pic.twitter.com/fBm6IsclX6 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 27, 2025

Some online reactions viewed the move as another example of Kodak’s unpredictable showmanship. “It’s a strategy to make people talk about him, don’t take it too serious,” one fan commented. Others, however, voiced worry about his well-being, with one user writing, “He really need some help and a better team around him, cus why they let him go out there like that?!”

Questions surrounding Kodak’s behavior have followed him for years. The Florida-born artist has consistently denied rumors of drug use, even after his erratic appearance on streamer Kai Cenat’s Twitch show last November. “I’m just Yak, bro,” he said at the time, according to Vibe. “Ain’t nothing changed, that’s how I came in this bih. I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a bih, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high.”

The conversation intensified again earlier this year after Kodak released an On the Radar freestyle where he described himself as a “young n***a with a meth habit.” Months later, another clip made rounds online showing him allegedly sipping lean while driving, a video his lawyer Bradford Cohen later told TMZ was staged as a prank.

Despite public concern, Kodak continues to push back against speculation about his health. During a recent session on the Gram Live, he addressed critics directly, saying, “I eat good… high or not… I don’t be on no f***ing meth… Mind your own business, for real for real.”

For fans, the debate remains ongoing — whether Kodak’s antics are performance art, provocation, or cause for worry, they continue to keep his name front and center in hip-hop conversation.