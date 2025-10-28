Master P Says No Limit’s Verzuz Lineup Was Built For The Fans, Not The Flex

When Master P and No Limit Records went toe-to-toe with Cash Money at ComplexCon’s Verzuz event, it was a celebration of legacy, community, and self-made success. The New Orleans icon made sure the performance honored the people who helped turn No Limit into a cultural force.

@applemusic Master P’s No Limit Records starts their @VERZUZ performance with “No Limit Soldier” by TRU. Don’t miss the HD stream on Apple Music. #VERZUZ ♬ original sound – Apple Music

In a conversation with The Laboratory Podcast, P explained how he approached curating the setlist, revealing that he prioritized the fans over industry expectations. “I got so many records, I was like, you know what? Instead of just… give me some hits. Give me what the fans want to hear,” he said. The focus, he emphasized, was connection not competition.

Choosing which songs to perform was no easy task for someone with a catalog as deep as his. P reflected on how far No Limit had come and how its influence reached far beyond music. “I see so many people with No Limit tattoos on them, TRU tattoos, and it’s like, man, we really did something that touched people,” he said. “Because they know we young Black men that wanted something out of life and went and did it.”

P also made clear that the Verzuz wasn’t designed to reignite old rivalries but to uplift and inspire the next generation. “I want to show other people’s sons and daughters that, look what we doing and we all could make some money. We all could be successful. We just got to have integrity and do the right thing. And don’t be afraid to grow up,” he shared.

The night featured appearances from both camps, with No Limit bringing out Snoop Dogg, Mia X, and Silk the Shocker, while Cash Money rolled deep with B.G., Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and Birdman. The energy was electric, and even LeBron James chimed in on socials to crown Mia X as the MVP of the evening.

Now, riding the momentum of that powerful reunion, Master P is turning his focus toward his next creative chapter which is a new album and documentary titled No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes, continuing the story of one of hip-hop’s most influential movements.