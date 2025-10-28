Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler In Talks To Bring ‘Miami Vice’ Back To The Big Screen

This sounds fun on the film front. Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars might soon be teaming up to revive one of television’s most stylish crime dramas. Variety reports that Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to play Detective Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, while Austin Butler is being eyed to portray Detective James “Sonny” Crockett in a new Miami Vice film from Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director Joseph Kosinski.

Just F1 and Top Gun: Maverick. No big deal. SHEESH!

The reboot is set to return the story to its original 1980s setting, diving deep into the era’s collision of luxury, danger, and excess.

According to the official synopsis reported by Variety, the logline states the reboot “explores the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and the first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”

That part.

Kosinski will direct and produce alongside Dylan Clark, with Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy penning the script. Production is expected to begin next year.

This marks the second major attempt to bring Miami Vice back to the big screen since the 2006 film directed by Michael Mann, which starred Jamie Foxx as Tubbs and Colin Farrell as Crockett. With Jordan and Butler potentially stepping into the iconic roles, Kosinski’s version aims to blend classic neon nostalgia with a modern cinematic edge, reigniting the sleek, sun-soaked spirit that made Miami Vice a cultural phenomenon.