Roc Nation School Named to Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools List

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus has been named to Billboard Magazine’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools List, recognizing the nation’s leading programs shaping future music executives. This marks the second consecutive year the school has earned the distinction, solidifying its place as one of the country’s premier music education institutions.

Billboard praised the school’s innovative curriculum, highlighting its Music Entrepreneurship course, which guides students through developing business proposals, pitching ideas to industry leaders, and launching real-world ventures. The course concludes with the New Venture Pitch Off, where students present their projects to executives from Universal Music Group and Live Nation.

The publication also spotlighted the school’s expanded partnership with JPMorgan Chase, which enhances financial literacy education through the Money Smart Financial Coaching Program, equipping students with vital money management skills for long-term career success.

This recognition follows the school’s collaboration with MetaMoon on its third annual summit, held October 22, focused on increasing Asian representation across music and entertainment. The event welcomed executives from Roc Nation, Live Nation, Foot Locker, and the NBA, emphasizing authentic global engagement.

In May 2025, the Roc Nation School celebrated its first graduating class, with alumni securing roles at Roc Nation, Bob Elliott’s Music Makers Studio, and other leading organizations.