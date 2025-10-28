SOURCE SPORTS: The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Hits Solo Walk-Off Homer To Claim Victory In 6-5 Win, Tied For The Longest Game In World Series History

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series etched itself into the annals of baseball lore. In an 18-inning marathon, the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5, tying the longest game in Fall Classic history and giving LA a 2-1 series lead.

The scoring began in the second inning when Teoscar Hernández crushed a solo homer off Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer, and in the third, superstar Shohei Ohtani followed with his own blast to make it 2-0 Dodgers. Toronto answered in the fourth when Alejandro Kirk launched a three-run homer, and Andrés Giménez added a sacrifice fly to give the Jays a 4-2 edge.

Ohtani then delivered one of the most historic performances in World Series history, tying the game in the seventh with a solo shot. He reached base nine times, setting a postseason single-game record, including two home runs and two doubles, and drew four intentional walks along the way. From the eighth through the 17th innings, both clubs turned into bullets of bullpen arms and endurance, trading zero runs as fatigue and strategy danced across the dugouts.

In the bottom of the 18th, after a relief outing by rookie Will Klein for Los Angeles and a left-hander, Freddie Freeman stepped to the plate and crushed a walk-off home run off Brendon Little to end the game, making him the first player to hit multiple walk-off homers in different World Series. The breathless contest lasted 6 hours 39 minutes, featured 19 pitchers and 44 players, and raised the will-power bar for the rest of October baseball.

For the Blue Jays, it was a bitter night of near-victory slipping away. For the Dodgers, it was a statement of resilience: they didn’t just win, They outlasted, out-executed, and out-stayed their challenger in the October spotlight.