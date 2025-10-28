T-Pain Trolls Armani White With Hilarious Mugshot Cake Backstage On Tour

T-Pain and Armani White turned an awkward headline into a comedy classic during a backstage moment that quickly took over socials. The viral clip, filmed behind the scenes of T-Pain’s TP20 Tour on October 26, showed the two artists exchanging cakes, cracking jokes, and finding humor in the chaos while Akon’s “Locked Up” played in the background.

The moment came shortly after Armani White’s arrest in Kentucky earlier this month while filming a music video. Instead of dodging the headlines, the Def Jam rapper leaned into the situation with trademark humor. In the video, he surprised T-Pain with a custom cake and delivered a line that instantly became a fan favorite: “It’s only two famous n***as that wore a top hat in history. One of them freed the slaves. The other one mispronounced Wisconsin and went diamond. Cake gang go.”

Not to be outdone, T-Pain returned the favor by gifting White a cake featuring his own Kentucky mugshot printed right on top. The two erupted in laughter, turning what could have been a tense situation into a viral example of self-deprecating fun and brotherly energy.

The exchange perfectly captured both artists’ ability to blend humor with authenticity and a reminder that sometimes the best response to a tough moment is to laugh right through it.