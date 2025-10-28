Digital Entertainment

T-Pain Trolls Armani White With Hilarious Mugshot Cake Backstage On Tour

October 28, 2025
Sourcestaff

T-Pain and Armani White turned an awkward headline into a comedy classic during a backstage moment that quickly took over socials. The viral clip, filmed behind the scenes of T-Pain’s TP20 Tour on October 26, showed the two artists exchanging cakes, cracking jokes, and finding humor in the chaos while Akon’s “Locked Up” played in the background.

@armaniblanco

pause 🤨 #armaniwhite #tpain #tour

♬ original sound – Armani White

The moment came shortly after Armani White’s arrest in Kentucky earlier this month while filming a music video. Instead of dodging the headlines, the Def Jam rapper leaned into the situation with trademark humor. In the video, he surprised T-Pain with a custom cake and delivered a line that instantly became a fan favorite: “It’s only two famous n***as that wore a top hat in history. One of them freed the slaves. The other one mispronounced Wisconsin and went diamond. Cake gang go.”

Not to be outdone, T-Pain returned the favor by gifting White a cake featuring his own Kentucky mugshot printed right on top. The two erupted in laughter, turning what could have been a tense situation into a viral example of self-deprecating fun and brotherly energy.

The exchange perfectly captured both artists’ ability to blend humor with authenticity and a reminder that sometimes the best response to a tough moment is to laugh right through it.