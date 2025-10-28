Turk Breaks His Silence Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz And Birdman’s Comments

When Cash Money and No Limit finally faced off in a long-anticipated Verzuz celebrating Southern hip-hop history, fans noticed one major absence. Turk, one of the original Hot Boys, was nowhere to be seen.

That absence became a talking point after Birdman stopped mid-performance to address him directly. “Shout out to Turk, you little bh. You ain’t here but f you… We gon’ f*** with you when we gon’ f*** with you,” Birdman told the crowd. The clip instantly spread across socials, reigniting talk of unresolved tension between the Cash Money founder and his former artist.

Turk later addressed both the comments and his absence in a video message, making it clear his decision was rooted in self-respect, not resentment. “I don’t kiss no as, bruh. I wish them dudes well. But man, I wish myself more well, man. You know what I’m talking about? That’s just what it is,” he said.

He went on to reveal that he was never officially invited to join the Verzuz event in the first place. “I wasn’t invited. I don’t go where I ain’t invited and I don’t stay where I’m not welcome,” he explained, pointing to behind-the-scenes business issues as the real reason for his absence.

Turk made it clear his decision had nothing to do with disloyalty, emphasizing that the connection to his former label still runs deep. “I got love for Birdman,” he added. “It’s just a strange love.”

The exchange gave fans a rare glimpse into the complicated history behind one of rap’s most legendary crews, reminding everyone that for some artists, respect means more than nostalgia.