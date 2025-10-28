Young Thug’s “Baby Mama” Birthday Message To Mariah The Scientist Sets Off Socials

Young Thug had socials collectively scratching their heads after posting a heartfelt birthday message to Mariah The Scientist that instantly reignited talk about their relationship status. The rapper took to the Gram on Monday night, sharing a photo of Mariah sitting in a car with a caption that read, “Happy birthday, baby mama. Me love you.”

The post quickly set socials ablaze, as fans tried to decode whether Thug was dropping hints that Mariah might actually be expecting. “She better not be pregnant by you,” one user wrote, racking up thousands of likes. Another added, “I rebuke that for my good sis.” Others were caught off guard by his choice of words, questioning, “My sister couldn’t be a wife???” and “This was the caption for this queen’s birthday?!”

The couple, who previously collaborated on “Walked In,” have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship for months. Just last month, Thug told streamer Adin Ross during a live Kick session that he and Mariah had split. “I got broke up with,” he said at the time. “I still got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girlfriend.” Despite that statement, the two were spotted together at Ty Dolla Sign’s TYCOON album release party only weeks later.

Their on-again, off-again romance has been a topic of online conversation since leaked jail calls surfaced earlier this year, allegedly featuring Thug discussing a relationship with a correctional officer. Still, his latest post suggests that the bond between him and Mariah is far from over — and fans can’t stop talking about what “baby mama” might really mean this time around.