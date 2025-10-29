50 Cent Taps A.I. To Diss Jim Jones

50 Cent has always thrived on conflict. He loves the smoke but his latest move in rap beefs might be his most forward-thinking yet. The G-Unit mogul just used artificial intelligence as his newest weapon of choice.

Leave it up to 50 to troll with a chatbot!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQU_4tXjqt0/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3f6d28b3-40c8-41e6-b7be-4dc9ff0f26b3

On October 28, 50 shared a clip on the Gram that quickly set the internet on fire. In it, the Queens icon can be seen boarding a private jet while an A.I.-generated voice performs a soulful mock diss record taking aim at Harlem rapper Jim Jones, with a few playful jabs at Tony Yayo. The futuristic stunt blurred the line between music, humor, and machine-made creativity, proving that even in 2025, 50 still knows how to control the narrative.

In the clip, the synthetic voice opens with lyrics calling out Yayo for not responding to Jones after the Harlem rapper’s podcast comments calling him “broke” and criticizing his hygiene. “50’s mad because Yayo let Jimmy talk tough and he ain’t answer back,” the song begins, followed by a hook that delivers the kind of biting taunt fans have come to expect from 50. “How you let that fake blood talk to you like that, somebody gotta pay, or no more jet flights, back to first class.”

The A.I.-generated chorus continues the attack with cheeky one-liners: “Jimmy ain’t tough, Jimmy ain’t like that, how you let that crack baby say you smoke crack.” Set against visuals of 50 on his jet, the track feels like both a troll and a performance piece—equal parts art and antagonism.

The second verse name-drops Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” and calls on Cam’ron to step in, spitting, “Murda, rap ’em up, it’s a wrap, don’t make me get the strap, I’m calling Cam, come get your mans.”

To understand the layers of this moment, it helps to look back at the long-running tension between 50, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones, which traces back to the mid-2000s. Their original feud reignited after 50 appeared on Cam’ron’s Talk With Flee podcast in late 2024, where both men revisited old disputes and mentioned Jones’ name. Jones later fired back during his interview with Justin LaBoy, leading to another round of exchanges online.

By tapping A.I. to deliver his latest musical message, 50 Cent may have just reintroduced a new chapter in hip hop’s long history of creative warfare where rap beef now meets artificial intelligence.

For the record, Drake did it first in Taylor Made Freestyle which was a whole song but tomato, tomatoe.