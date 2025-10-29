Adin Ross Brushes Off Stake Lawsuit Against Him And Drake, Denies Wrongdoing

Adin Ross has finally spoken up about the class action lawsuit that names him, Drake, and the online gambling platform Stake in a federal case accusing them of promoting illegal and predatory betting. During a recent livestream, Ross didn’t hold back in rejecting the allegations, calling the claims “completely false.”

“Guys, there’s nothing to talk about,” he told viewers. “Read the case yourself. It’s bullsht. Straight bullsht.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Missouri earlier this week, argues that the rapper and streamer helped glamorize gambling to millions of fans through their partnership with Stake. The filing claims the pair’s association with the platform “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people,” describing Drake as “an unofficial mascot” who promotes betting as entertainment. It further alleges that both Drake and Ross were reportedly given “house money” by Stake to create a false sense of high-stakes excitement for viewers, framing losses as part of a marketing play to lure more users.

The plaintiffs are accusing the defendants of violating consumer protection laws and engaging in deceptive business practices. They are asking for financial damages and a court order forcing the defendants to forfeit profits allegedly tied to the promotional campaigns.

When No Jumper shared a clip of Ross’s comments on the Gram, opinions were split. One user wrote, “He’s got top-tier lawyers, this case won’t stick.” Another countered, “Gambling might be legal, but pushing it like a lifestyle when people are losing everything isn’t cool.”

Drake has not publicly addressed the case, while Stake representatives have yet to issue an official response. For now, Ross insists the lawsuit has no merit, calling it an attempt to “chase headlines” rather than uncover the truth.