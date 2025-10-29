Ari Lennox Unleashes a Haunting Love Story in “Under the Moon” Video

Ari Lennox is serving mystery, romance, and transformation in her new video for “Under the Moon,” released today via Interscope Records. Directed by Erik Rojas, the video follows Ari and her date through a late-night diner encounter that turns eerie as the full moon rises. What begins as a flirty exchange quickly unravels as her date’s strange behavior escalates, leading to a supernatural twist that flips expectations entirely.

The sultry R&B track previews Lennox’s third studio album, Vacancy, due January 23, 2026. The album marks a new creative chapter for the singer, blending her signature soul with cinematic storytelling. Vacancy has already sparked excitement with its first two singles, “Under the Moon” and the title track “Vacancy,” which reunite Lennox with GRAMMY-winning producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the hitmakers behind her platinum-certified smash “Pressure.”