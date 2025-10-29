Big L And Mac Miller Posthumously Collab On “Forever” Track

We did not have this one on our bingo cards. A rare posthumous collab between two certified legends is on the way. Big L and Mac Miller will share the mic on a new track titled “Forever,” set to appear on Big L’s upcoming album Harlem’s Finest: Return Of The King, releasing October 31, 2025 through Nas’ Mass Appeal imprint.

👤 BIG L, MAC MILLER & PALE JAY



💿 FOREVER



📆 TBA pic.twitter.com/FwftYgSt6w — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) October 27, 2025

The interesting announcement immediately sent fans into a stir across socials, uniting two generations of hip-hop aficionados.

As you can imagine, many praised the pairing as a dream come true. “They really dialed this up from my dreams, this is incredible,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Now this is how you honor two artists with legacy. I know it’ll be handled with respect.”

But wait, not everyone was convinced. Some questioned whether the collaboration made sense, comparing the matchup to “mixing two completely different worlds.” Still, even critics acknowledged the historic weight behind the release, which merges Harlem lyricism with Pittsburgh soul.

Always the naysayers.

Anyways, the project arrives as part of a larger tribute organized by Big L’s family and Mass Appeal, who describe the album as a full-circle moment that celebrates his influence while restoring his catalog to its proper form. “Many Big L tracks have disappeared from streaming over the years because of licensing, sample, and production issues,” the family explained. “This release will bring fans the best versions of those records and a few surprises that show how far his legacy reaches.”

For Mac Miller’s estate, “Forever” continues a thoughtful preservation of his artistry following posthumous releases Circles (2020) and Balloonerism (2025). The new record serves as both homage and bridge that will link up eras, styles, and generations through two artists whose authenticity continues to shape the culture.

With Harlem’s Finest: Return Of The King dropping this Halloween, fans are preparing for more than just nostalgia. “Forever” promises to remind the world that even in absence, legends still have verses left to deliver.

What do y’all think, here for it or nah? For the record, we are.