Cardi B Plots Her Future Promising Third Album Will Redefine Her Sound

Cardi B is already looking beyond Am I The Drama? and setting her sights on what comes next. The Bronx superstar joined fans on Twitter Spaces to share her plans, revealing that she’s already working toward her third studio album. While many expected a deluxe edition or remix follow-up, Cardi made it clear that she’s closing the chapter on this release and moving into a new phase.

“I see you all asking if there’s going to be a deluxe or a remix album like Charli X,” she told fans. “Unfortunately, I’m not doing none of that. What I gave y’all is what y’all getting.”

Instead, Cardi says her focus is entirely on the next project. “I want a new era. I kind of know what I want it to look like. It’s gonna be different from Am I The Drama?” she explained, hinting at a shift in both sound and presentation. The rapper’s third album is expected to drop within the next year, marking what she describes as a reinvention of her artistry.

Her creative pivot comes amid continued public tension with Nicki Minaj, which reignited following pointed lyrics on Am I The Drama? that referenced JT, Lil Uzi Vert, and BIA. The feud escalated online, with both artists trading personal insults before issuing brief apologies that many fans saw as far from genuine.

Nicki reportedly urged fans to boycott brands tied to Cardi’s endorsement deals, which Cardi addressed directly during her Twitter Spaces session. “A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s**t,” she said. “Guess what? It’s not going to happen.”

As anticipation builds for her next album, Cardi seems intent on keeping the focus where she wants it which will be on evolution, control, and longevity. Whatever this next era brings, she’s making sure the narrative belongs to her.