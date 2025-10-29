DJ Akademiks Says Lil Wayne And Even NBA YoungBoy Almost Hit Stage At Verzuz

DJ Akademiks claims hip hop fans almost witnessed a generational crossover moment during the highly anticipated Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz. According to him, both Lil Wayne and NBA YoungBoy were locked in to perform but pulled out just before showtime.

During a recent livestream, Akademiks revealed that contracts were in place and payments had already been sent before the plans fell apart. “Cash Money wins hands down if this happens,” he said. “All this was contracted. The money was already sent. Wayne was supposed to come out but canceled the day of. YoungBoy was supposed to perform one song, then pop out again at the end with Yeat or after Yeat. If both of them hit that stage, it would’ve been crazy.”

The Verzuz, which marked the long-awaited return of the series after a three-year break, took place at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Cash Money and No Limit, two of the South’s most influential rap legacies, went head-to-head in front of a packed crowd.

While Akademiks’ claims have been spreading fast across socials, reactions have been divided. Some fans were disappointed the rumored appearances never happened, while others felt the lineup would have clashed with the event’s nostalgic focus.

One user on X wrote, “Revealing what didn’t happen ain’t news, bro. Talking about who would’ve won without knowing half the No Limit catalog just shows how disconnected he is.” Another added, “Nobody needed to hear NBA YoungBoy. That was a 90s era moment.”

Despite the chatter, the Verzuz still delivered a night of classic energy. Master P, Snoop Dogg, and several Southern rap heavyweights hit the stage, reminding fans of the powerful run both labels once had. Unfortunately, the celebration ended on a somber note as No Limit’s Young Bleed was hospitalized following the show after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm. He remains in intensive care as fans continue to send prayers for his recovery.