Drake Legal Fight To Appellate Court After Judge Dismisses Defamation Case

Drake has officially filed an appeal after a federal judge dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, the label that distributed Lamar’s viral hit.

In case you missed it, earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas threw out the case, ruling that Lamar’s lyrics were protected artistic expression and not statements of fact. “The broader context of a heated rap battle would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about the plaintiff,” Vargas wrote. She further noted that even massive popularity or label promotion does not change the nature of artistic opinion.

Drake’s attorneys have now taken the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, insisting that UMG’s actions went beyond artistic promotion and constituted “corporate defamation.” The appeal seeks to overturn the dismissal and push the case toward trial, where Drake hopes to present evidence of the label’s alleged misconduct.

The case has drawn national attention, sparking discussions across legal and music circles about where artistic freedom ends and defamation begins. Experts suggest that the final ruling could set a landmark precedent, shaping how courts interpret lyrical expression in hip-hop battles where truth, exaggeration, and entertainment often blur into one.