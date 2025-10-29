Gavin Newsom Says He’d “Be Lying” to Deny Interest in 2028 Presidential Run

California Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted at a possible 2028 presidential bid during an interview on CBS’ Sunday Morning. When asked if he would seriously consider running after the midterms, Newsom replied, “Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise. I’d be lying, and I can’t do that.”

Newsom emphasized that his immediate focus is on helping Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterms, suggesting that such a win would “de facto end” former President Donald Trump’s political influence. “Finally, you have rebalanced the system,” he said, warning that a continued Republican-led House under Speaker Mike Johnson could amount to “a third term of President Trump.”

CNN notes, the governor is currently leading support for California’s Proposition 50, a ballot measure aimed at enabling the state to initiate its own congressional redistricting in response to Republican-led efforts nationwide.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris told the BBC she “possibly” plans another run in 2028, joining a list of potential Democratic contenders that includes JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, Pete Buttigieg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.