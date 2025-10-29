Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica, Slams Cuba as Category 3 Storm

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 hurricane after tearing through Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in recorded history. The powerful system has caused severe flooding across Cuba and left widespread destruction in its wake throughout the Caribbean.

In Jamaica, the storm destroyed homes, hospitals, and schools across the island’s southwestern region. Access to many areas remains limited, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the damage. According to CNN, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared Jamaica a disaster area to help coordinate relief efforts and deter price gouging. “We must continue to proactively maintain stability, protect consumers, and prevent any exploitation at a time when citizens are securing food, water, and supplies,” he said.

Melissa is responsible for at least seven deaths, including three in Jamaica during storm preparations, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic. Jamaica’s Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie said the nation’s infrastructure has been “severely compromised,” noting that while Kingston saw improvements in resilience, rural areas were hit hardest.

Roughly 25,000 tourists remain in Jamaica as recovery efforts ramp up. Officials assured visitors that emergency services and shelter systems are operational. The Jamaican government also launched an official website for relief updates, road closures, and shelter locations.

The US Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flew straight through Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, capturing an incredible view from inside the storm's eye.

At its peak, Melissa’s winds reached 185 mph, tying it as the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, behind only 1980’s Hurricane Allen. When it made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, Melissa tied with 2019’s Hurricane Dorian and the 1935 Florida Keys Hurricane for the strongest Atlantic landfall by wind speed.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to assist in Jamaica’s recovery efforts. “On a humanitarian basis, we have to. So we’re watching it closely and we’re prepared to move,” Trump said.