Janet Hubert and Caroline Chikezie Join Final Season of Bel-Air

Janet Hubert and Caroline Chikezie are set to guest star in Season 4 of Peacock’s hit drama Bel-Air, premiering Monday, November 24.

Hubert, best known for originating the role of Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will portray a wise woman Hilary meets who becomes instrumental to the Banks family’s journey. Chikezie (The Passage, Mayhem!) will play Dominique Warren, the leader of Geoffrey’s former London gang and someone he considers a sister.

The fourth and final season finds Will navigating the excitement and pressures of senior year, while Carlton faces the fallout from life-changing choices that could jeopardize his future. An unexpected power shift tests Phil and Geoffrey’s brotherhood, Viv explores motherhood from a new perspective, Ashley enters high school in rebellion, and Hilary embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral short that reimagined the beloved 1990s sitcom, Bel-Air offers a modern, dramatic take on Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to the gated community of Bel-Air. The series stars Jabari Banks as Will and is executive produced by showrunner Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who will also direct the final two episodes.

Peacock recently announced that Tyra Banks will also guest star this season. DGRW, and Chikezie by Paradigm and Untitled represent Hubert.