Judge Calls Out Defense Team Over Misstep In Julio Foolio Murder Trial

The murder trial connected to the shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio has grown increasingly tense after Judge Michelle Sisco publicly rebuked the defense, calling their handling of key courtroom procedures “inexcusable.”

Alicia Andrews, the first of five defendants charged in connection with the 2024 killing of Julio Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, is currently on trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The rapper was fatally shot outside a Holiday Inn in Tampa last June in what prosecutors claim was a targeted ambush.

The latest friction erupted when prosecutors accused Andrews’ defense team of failing to properly enforce the court’s sequestration rule, which prevents witnesses from discussing the case or being influenced by outside information. Judge Sisco confirmed that the defense had only informed one witness of the rule, sharply admonishing the team: “The failure of the defense to tell their own witnesses not to talk about the case is inexcusable, and that’s a matter of record.”

Prosecutors allege that Andrews traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa alongside individuals affiliated with rival gangs, helped track Foolio’s movements, and provided his location to the shooters. Andrews’ attorney, however, argues she had no role in the killing, claiming she was simply accompanying her boyfriend on a trip and that no physical evidence links her to the crime.

The courtroom atmosphere grew even more heated when defense lawyer Erian White accused prosecutor Mr. Harmon of “unprofessional” and “disrespectful” conduct. White told the court, “We are professionals, just like every other attorney in this courtroom. The rise in tone and the way he has spoken to this table is unnecessary, disrespectful, and inappropriate.”

Andrews’ trial continues in Tampa, while separate proceedings for the remaining co-defendants are expected to take place next year. The case has drawn growing attention in Florida, both for its gang-related implications and for the increasing tension playing out inside the courtroom.