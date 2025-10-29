Mariah The Scientist Honors Young Thug With “Cater 2 U” Performance At Birthday Bash

Mariah The Scientist turned her 28th birthday into an unforgettable night of glamour and love, using the celebration to pay tribute to her partner, Young Thug. The Atlanta songstress hosted an opulent Pink Panther inspired party over the weekend in her hometown, where the highlight came in the form of a surprise serenade that left guests stunned.

Wearing a striking all-pink look that balanced elegance with her signature edge, Mariah performed Destiny’s Child’s classic “Cater 2 U,” dedicating the song to Thug, who remains incarcerated. Her performance, captured by fans and shared widely across socials, quickly became the most talked-about moment of the night. Many called it “a beautiful show of loyalty” and “one of the most genuine displays of love in music right now.”

The event itself reflected Mariah’s creative flair and cinematic eye. Pink velvet, crystal accents, and glowing lights transformed the venue into an immersive world that perfectly matched her artistic persona. Guests including close friends, collaborators, and fellow Atlanta creatives filled the space, celebrating both her birthday and her ongoing evolution as an artist.

Mariah and Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, have been romantically linked since 2021, with their chemistry often blending into their art, albeit memorably when Thug appeared as her groom in her “Walked In” video. Since his 2022 RICO indictment, Mariah has consistently stood by his side, attending court hearings and expressing her support through both lyrics and public gestures.

Her “Cater 2 U” performance wasn’t just a birthday moment as it was a declaration of unwavering loyalty. In a culture where love often feels transactional, Mariah’s tribute reminded fans that devotion can still shine even in the face of hardship.