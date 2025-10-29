MF DOOM Estate And New York Knicks Partner For DOOMSDAY 2025 Collection

In honor of the fifth anniversary of Daniel Dumile’s passing, better known to the world as MF DOOM, the late rap icon’s estate and Rhymesayers Entertainment are paying tribute with a one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrating his deep ties to New York City. Teaming up with Mitchell & Ness and New Era, the MF DOOM Estate has unveiled a Knicks-inspired capsule that perfectly fuses Hip Hop legacy with basketball culture.

Set to drop on DOOMSDAY, October 31, at GASDRAWLS.COM, the exclusive collection features limited-edition Knicks collaborations alongside a Super7 ReAction Figure and custom GasDrawls pieces inspired by the team’s iconic blue and orange palette.

“DOOM’s love for New York ran deep, and the Knicks were part of that story,” the estate shared. “He was often spotted rocking their colors and those classic #33 jerseys, both on stage and off. This collection is our way of celebrating DOOM’s New York roots and the team he proudly supported.”

The expansive capsule includes a range of apparel and memorabilia, from jerseys, shorts, warm-up tops, and breakaway pants to fitted hats, snapbacks, hoodies, and tees. Fans will also find collectible accessories like rally towels, water bottles, keychains, and even mini basketball hoops; all honoring the masked villain’s unmatched influence on music, culture, and style.

This drop is more than merch. It’s a celebration of DOOM’s lasting imprint on Hip Hop and his lifelong love affair with New York City, a place that shaped both his sound and his spirit.