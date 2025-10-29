No Malice Drops Wisdom On Fan’s Yearbook With Powerful Bible Verse

When a fan asked No Malice of Clipse to bless their high school yearbook with a quote, the Virginia rap legend didn’t reach for a slick lyric or boast. Instead, he offered scripture. His reply read, “Buy the truth and sell it not… Proverbs 23:23.”

Malice replied to a fan’s DM with a yearbook quote 👀



The verse, simple yet profound, captures the essence of No Malice’s transformation over the years. Once known for his vivid street narratives alongside his brother Pusha T, the veteran lyricist has long shifted his focus toward faith and introspection. The message behind the proverb aligns perfectly with the moral code that now defines his music and his life by holding on to truth, integrity, and spiritual grounding above fame or material reward.

In the early 2000s, Clipse rose to prominence as one of hip-hop’s sharpest duos, their verses painting raw portraits of ambition and survival in the streets. But after years of success and industry turbulence, No Malice, born Gene Thornton has experienced a spiritual rebirth that altered his path completely. By the 2010s, he began releasing solo work centered on redemption and the human struggle for purpose.

So when a fan reached out expecting a classic rap bar, No Malice gave something much deeper which is a reminder that truth is the only currency worth keeping. The gesture not only reflects his faith but also his evolution from lyrical street chronicler to an artist devoted to enlightenment and self-accountability.