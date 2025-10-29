Saweetie Pulls Up To Dorothy Wang’s Fairytale Wedding In Florence

Saweetie turned up the luxury and the energy at Dorothy Wang’s lavish wedding celebration in Florence, Italy, delivering a surprise performance that instantly became the highlight of the night. The “Icy” rapper was flown in by Wang herself to perform at the couple’s reception, held at the opulent Collegio alla Querce estate.

According to reports, Saweetie’s set featured around ten tracks, transforming the elegant Italian venue into a full-blown party. Guests including Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi and Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva hit the dance floor as the rapper performed some of her biggest hits.

The extravagant wedding spanned several days, blending cultural tradition with high-end experiences. Guests enjoyed exclusive Gucci tours, pasta-making workshops, and a Chinese tea ceremony honoring Wang’s heritage. The after-party kept things lively with late-night comfort food favorites like burgers, fries, and “matcha-gatos,” a playful dessert twist on the couple’s signature style.

The multi-day affair perfectly balanced couture glamour and hip-hop flavor, capped off by Saweetie’s performance that turned Florence into an icy paradise. As Wang put it, “Everyone just had so much fun.”