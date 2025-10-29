Today In Hip Hop History: Ice Cube Drops His Controversial Second LP ‘Death Certificate’ 33 Years Ago

On this day in 1991, Ice Cube released his second solo studio album Death Certificate through Priority Records, a project that remains one of the most politically charged and socially conscious albums in hip hop history.

Following the success of his solo debut AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Cube doubled down on his fearless approach to truth-telling with Death Certificate. Produced largely by Sir Jinx and the Boogiemen, the album is split into two sides—“The Death Side” and “The Life Side”—representing the state of Black America and the path to recovery, respectively.

From start to finish, Cube delivers raw, unfiltered social commentary. Tracks like “Steady Mobbin’,” “True to the Game,” and “Us” dissect the effects of systemic racism, economic oppression, and cultural assimilation, while “Black Korea” and “No Vaseline” stirred major controversy for their blunt criticism of social tensions and industry hypocrisy. Despite the backlash, the album’s boldness earned Ice Cube critical respect and solidified his reputation as one of hip hop’s most unapologetic voices.

Upon its release, Death Certificate debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was eventually certified Platinum. Beyond the numbers, it became a time capsule of early ’90s Black consciousness—a reflection of the anger, frustration, and resilience within the community during one of America’s most turbulent eras.

Three decades later, Death Certificate still resonates for its fearless honesty and cultural relevance. Ice Cube’s ability to blend activism with artistry helped shape the blueprint for politically charged rap, influencing generations of artists who continue to use hip hop as a platform for truth and empowerment.