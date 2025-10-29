Top 5 must-have tech – The digital essentials for streaming, gaming and social on your Alaskan voyage

When it comes to cruising in Alaska, you will be spoilt for choices because you can explore cruise packages from the tranquil waters of the Inside Passage to the luminous ice sheets of the Arctic

However, if you are a streaming enthusiast, being well prepared is the key to make the most of your Alaskan adventure.

In this rapidly evolving world of streaming and gaming, having the right electronic devices can make all the difference to your cruise travel experience.

While there are excellent gaming consoles and game systems that work superbly at home, they are a challenge to carry and play while traveling, especially if you are planning to cruise to place like Alaska.

This is where portable gaming gadgets come into play as they can easily be accommodated in a rucksack or even in a compartment.

In this blog we have compiled a list of 5 top electronic devices and best gaming gear for streaming to carry on your Alaskan voyage.

01.Gaming PC

A high-performance gaming PC should form the foundation of your gaming and streaming gear. It should have ample RAM, a powerful processor and cutting-edge graphic cards.This only will ensure smooth gaming and seamless streaming without any compromise.

02.Mobile Gaming controllers

Many games will work best if you are using a controller. A mobile gaming controller is a must-have tool to connect to the PC and for video games.The controller should be able to provide exceptional compatibility and precision across different platforms to ensure seamless gaming and streaming.

Mobile gaming controllers work with a multitude of smartphones, thereby enhancing its user-friendly appeal. Moreover, their shape and design are reminiscent of conventional gaming console controllers.

Users can use the phone’s USB cable port for latency-free gaming.They are also designed for cloud gaming from platforms like Stadia and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Recommended controllers are Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

03.Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones

These noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for listening to music, podcasts or streaming content in your stateroom or on the deck.

The headphones should be of IPX5 rating or higher, for protection against rain or potential submersion in water. Consider models with long battery life of at least 30 hours.

Choose a pair suitable to your activity. If you plan to go on a kayaking trip, consider bone conduction headphones which are ideal for outdoor activities.

04. WiFi Hotspot or Satellite Internet

In order to stay connected with friends and family back home or to stream your favorite content. While modern cruise ships have installed fast internet services at sea such as VOOM etc, it is better to have a personal hotspot when on shore excursions.

You can enjoy connectivity once the cruise ship reaches international waters by subscribing to Cellular at Sea connection. When the phone indicates’901’ the service is available. Just ensure phone is on airplane mode and international data is on.

Now you can use your phone as normal to make calls, receive texts and for all data services. Services may get disrupted when the ship nears land or potential satellite outages.

05.Portable Power Bank

This is a must-have for keeping your devices fully charged, especially when you are out for long shore excursions. Bring one that is TSA-compliant and fits within the 100-160 watt hour limit. Always pack in your carry-on luggage.

Ensure the capacity of the power bank is preferably over 10,000 mAh as you are likely to use your gadgets for a long time, either for photos or navigation. Power banks over 160 watt hour are generally prohibited.